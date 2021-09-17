UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Shops Demolished At Shagai Bazaar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-II during a joint operation demolished encroachments and illegally constructed shops at Shagai Bazaar on Thursday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anwar Akbar Khan and Enforcement Officer, Town-II, Arbab Mir Alam Khan launched a joint anti-encroachment operation at Shagai Bazaar.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any kind of unpleasant incident.

During the operation, dozens of illegally constructed shops and encroachments were demolished through heavy machinery.

DC Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate anti-encroachment operation will continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting encroachments will face stern action.

