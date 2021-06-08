Dozens of shops demolished in operation

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV in a joint anti-encroachment operation demolished dozens of shops on Phando Road here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration and Town Municipal Administration (TMA) Town-IV in a joint anti-encroachment operation demolished dozens of shops on Phando Road here Tuesday.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Jawad while heavy contingent of police was also deployed to avert any kind of unpleasant incident.

During the operation, dozens of illegally constructed shops were demolished through heavy machinery.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Mahmood has said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments would be continued in all localities of the district and those re-erecting encroachments would have to face stern action.