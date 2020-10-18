Dozens of shops gutted in Hafeez Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Dozens of shops were gutted when fire broke out in Hafeez Centre, Gulberg here on Sunday morning.

Computers, laptops and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes due to fire.

A spokesman for the Rescue-1122 said the fire ignited due to short circuiting which engulfed the first flour of Hafeez centre and later it engulfed the third and fourth flour.

About twenty fire fighting vehicles and more than 60 rescuers were busy in extinguishing fire till the filing of this report. However, no loss of life was report in the inferno.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz and senior police officers reached the spot and supervised therescue operation.