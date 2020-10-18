Dozens of shops gutted in Hafeez Centre fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Electronic items, laptops mobile devices and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes in dozens of shops when a fire broke out in Hafeez Centre, Gulberg area, here on Sunday, due to electric short-circuiting.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the fire erupted inside a shop on the second floor and spread across the plaza in no time.

On receiving information, Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the scene and started rescue operation. Firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire for several hours, with little success till filing of the report in Sunday evening.

About twenty teams of the fire brigade and 70 rescue officials were taking part in the operation. Eight out of 12 teams had reportedly run out of water. The authorities had called more fire brigade units to the location.

Gulberg's Main Boulevard has been blocked for traffic to continue the fire extinguishing activities.

Muddasir Riaz Malik, the DC Lahore, CCPO Lahore and other senior officers reached the site and inspected the rescue operation themselves.

The DC Lahore told the media that firefighters had been successful in bringing the fire "under control significantly".

The Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that 85 per cent of the fire control process had been completed, and the cooling off process was under way currently. He said at least 25 people were rescued successfully and shifted to safety from the top floor of the plaza. He said no loss of human life or any injuries to people were reported.

The authorities said the initial investigation showed that the fire broke out due to short-circuiting. However, a definite reason would be ascertained after thorough investigation.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha was also present at the site of the rescue operation.

Taking notice of the incident, CM Buzdar directed the authorities concerned to use all resources to put out the fire.

Directing "immediate investigation" into the incident, the chief minister said, "priority should be given to rescuing people stuck inside [the building]."