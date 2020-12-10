Dozens of transporters fined for violating COVID SOPs in Batgram

The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of Covid 19 in the area

BATGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of Covid 19 in the area.

As part of such efforts, Assistant Commissioner Alai Noor Muhammad Afridi on Thursday fined dozens of transporters during inspection at Banna, Karag and Kundao areas.

He urged transporters and passengers to observe precautionary measures including wearing facemask, and social distancing etc to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Later, he was taken round to various educational institutions and reviewed SOPs and basic facilities.

He also paid a visit to Kunda bazaar and checked the quality and prices of essential commodities of daily use.

He directed shopkeepers to avoid overcharging by selling items at prescribed rates.