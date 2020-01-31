UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dozens Of Vehicles Fined For Using Unfit CNG Kit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:02 PM

Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

The district administration has launched crackdown against substandard CNG cylinders in vehicles and fined dozens of owners of vehicles for failing to posses fitness certificates of CNG kit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against substandard CNG cylinders in vehicles and fined dozens of owners of vehicles for failing to posses fitness certificates of CNG kit.

Spokesman said that Additional Assistant Commissioner Shohabbudin along with traffic police on Friday checked CNG kit fitness certificates of vehicles on GT road of the city.

During inspection several vehicles' owners were fined for installation of unfit CNG kit which could lead to a mishap anytime.

Related Topics

CNG Police Vehicles Road Traffic Lead

Recent Stories

Australia U-19 cricketers face sanctions for mocki ..

4 minutes ago

Kenin's Melbourne heroics forged from turbulent fa ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) trading starts posit ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar administration emphasizing on provision o ..

4 minutes ago

LG Display swings to red in Q4

30 minutes ago

KP assembly speaker condoles demise of five frie ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.