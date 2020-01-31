Dozens of vehicles fined for using unfit CNG kit

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against substandard CNG cylinders in vehicles and fined dozens of owners of vehicles for failing to posses fitness certificates of CNG kit.

Spokesman said that Additional Assistant Commissioner Shohabbudin along with traffic police on Friday checked CNG kit fitness certificates of vehicles on GT road of the city.

During inspection several vehicles' owners were fined for installation of unfit CNG kit which could lead to a mishap anytime.