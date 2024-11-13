Open Menu

Dozens Of Vehicles Impounded For Causing Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Dozens of vehicles impounded for causing pollution

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is continuing a crackdown on vehicles causing smog, in line with the directives of the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is continuing a crackdown on vehicles causing smog, in line with the directives of the Lahore High Court.

With the help of cameras, dozens of vehicles causing environmental pollution, have been identified and impounded, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said vehicles emitting smoke were being intercepted by the field forces. The issuance of e-challans to these vehicles was ongoing, and more than 300 e-challans had been issued using the artificial intelligence system. Monitoring is conducted at Lahore's entry and exit points and major roads.

Actions are also being taken against those burning waste, and enforcement continues against vehicles spreading dust, dirt, sand, and waste.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Punjab Vehicles

Recent Stories

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural ..

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage

47 seconds ago
 Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's ..

Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's renewable energy industry

48 seconds ago
 Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on prior ..

Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority

5 minutes ago
 DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour clim ..

DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges

5 minutes ago
 PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

5 minutes ago
 Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

50 seconds ago
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

5 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air ..

Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq v ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC

15 minutes ago
 Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness sessio ..

Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held

5 minutes ago
 PIEDMC board takes various decisions

PIEDMC board takes various decisions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan