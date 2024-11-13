Dozens of vehicles impounded for causing pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is continuing a crackdown on vehicles causing smog, in line with the directives of the Lahore High Court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is continuing a crackdown on vehicles causing smog, in line with the directives of the Lahore High Court.

With the help of cameras, dozens of vehicles causing environmental pollution, have been identified and impounded, according to a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said vehicles emitting smoke were being intercepted by the field forces. The issuance of e-challans to these vehicles was ongoing, and more than 300 e-challans had been issued using the artificial intelligence system. Monitoring is conducted at Lahore's entry and exit points and major roads.

Actions are also being taken against those burning waste, and enforcement continues against vehicles spreading dust, dirt, sand, and waste.