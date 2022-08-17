UrduPoint.com

Dozens Of Villages Affected By Floods In Nasirabad: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Dozens of villages affected by floods in Nasirabad: DC

Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Hussain said that floods in Nasirabad district had caused widespread destruction as dozens of villages were affected by floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Hussain said that floods in Nasirabad district had caused widespread destruction as dozens of villages were affected by floods.

He said that the process of distribution of ready-made food to the victims was also going on in order to deal with difficult situations, as the flood victims would not be left alone in any case.

He expressed these views while discussing on the occasion of the review of flood victims' assistance during visiting the flood affected areas of the district.

Former Provincial Minister Mir Abdul Ghafoor Lahri, Mir Safdar Umrani Assistant Commissioners Khadim Hussain Khosa, Assistant Commissioner Hudaibia Jamali, DHO Dr.

Abdul Manan, Dr. Ayaz Hussain Jamali and other officer were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hussain said that the FC soldiers were also busy to rescue the people trapped in the flood to shift them to safe places, saying that the rescue operation was ongoing under the supervision of Colonel Ahmed Khan.

He said that all the staff engaged in serving the flood victims should perform their services in a more efficient manner so that the problems of the flood victims could be reduced in this time of trouble.

He said that the flood tent settlements were also set up at five different places for the victims so that medical facilities could be provided for the flood victims in these relief camps.

Related Topics

Flood Nasirabad All

Recent Stories

Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, No Matter What US ..

Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, No Matter What US Says - Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Canada Loans $348Mln to Ukraine to Purchase Winter ..

Canada Loans $348Mln to Ukraine to Purchase Winter Heating Fuel - Finance Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister directs commencement of joint surve ..

Prime Minister directs commencement of joint survey over flood losses from Baloc ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP reviews security measures for upcoming electio ..

IGP reviews security measures for upcoming elections

2 minutes ago
 Cosmonaut Artemyev Returns to ISS From Spacewalk D ..

Cosmonaut Artemyev Returns to ISS From Spacewalk Due to Battery Issues

6 minutes ago
 Gender equality vital for societal development : S ..

Gender equality vital for societal development : Senator Samina

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.