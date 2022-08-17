Dozens of villages affected by floods in Nasirabad: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Hussain said that floods in Nasirabad district had caused widespread destruction as dozens of villages were affected by floods.

He said that the process of distribution of ready-made food to the victims was also going on in order to deal with difficult situations, as the flood victims would not be left alone in any case.

He expressed these views while discussing on the occasion of the review of flood victims' assistance during visiting the flood affected areas of the district.

Former Provincial Minister Mir Abdul Ghafoor Lahri, Mir Safdar Umrani Assistant Commissioners Khadim Hussain Khosa, Assistant Commissioner Hudaibia Jamali, DHO Dr.

Abdul Manan, Dr. Ayaz Hussain Jamali and other officer were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hussain said that the FC soldiers were also busy to rescue the people trapped in the flood to shift them to safe places, saying that the rescue operation was ongoing under the supervision of Colonel Ahmed Khan.

He said that all the staff engaged in serving the flood victims should perform their services in a more efficient manner so that the problems of the flood victims could be reduced in this time of trouble.

He said that the flood tent settlements were also set up at five different places for the victims so that medical facilities could be provided for the flood victims in these relief camps.