DPC Abbottabad meeting reviewed

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Khan Friday chaired a meeting of the District Price Committee (DPC) to review the prices of essential commodities in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Khan Friday chaired a meeting of the District Price Committee (DPC) to review the prices of essential commodities in district Abbottabad.

The committee meeting was attended by all the Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Food Controllers and representatives of the business community.

The meeting took important decisions regarding the prices of food items, the difference in prices of beef, mutton, milk, curd, bread and sweets while the double standards were eliminated and the new prices were fixed by taking the representatives of the concerned associations into confidence keeping in view the prices of other districts.

AAC Shahab Khan issued instructions for immediate and stern action on complaints such as adulteration, overcharging and underweight. The gap between the government and the market rate in the new prices has been eliminated as much as possible so that the price control process can be made more effective and the hardships of the people could be reduced.