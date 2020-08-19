UrduPoint.com
DPC Approve Promotion Of 51 Head Constables To ASI

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 11:17 PM

The Departmental Promotion Committee of Sindh Police, Wednesday, approved promotion of 51 male and female police head constables of Shaheed Benazirabad range to Assistant Sub Inspectors on the basis of their seniority

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Departmental Promotion Committee of Sindh Police, Wednesday, approved promotion of 51 male and female police head constables of Shaheed Benazirabad range to Assistant Sub Inspectors on the basis of their seniority.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh chaired the meeting that was attended by SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tanveer Hussain Tunio, SSP Sanghar Usman Ghani Siddiqui and SPP Naushehro Feroze Altaf Hussain Laghari. Those promoted include 29 male head constables and 22 lady head constables. DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh congratulated Assistant Sub Inspectors on their promotion.

