DPC Approves Promotion Of 30 Revenue Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 07:04 PM

A Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) headed by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR), Syed Zafar Ali Shah gave approval to the promotion of 30 officials of the board posted in various districts of the province, said a spokesman of the department on Friday.

He said that 14 Qanoongo were promoted to the post of Naib Tehsildar, 4 Head Registry Muharrar as Sub-Registrar, 6 Naib Tehsildar as Tehsildar while 2 Assistant were promoted to the post of Superintendents respectively.

Those who have granted promotion were included Mohammd Saleem Ahmad, Ishfaq Khan, Habib-ur-Rehman, Mohammad Khan, Tehsinullah, Zar Ali, Mohammad Ghufran, Malik Sajid Khan, Mohammad Akhtar, Syed Johar Ali, Mohammad Daniyal Ali, Syed Ali Afsar, Saiful Malook, Taj Nabi, Musharraf Khan, Hanifullah, Habib Jan, Tayyabullah, Mohammad Yaqub, and others.

According to a notification, their services have been handed over to different Divisional commissioners.

