UrduPoint.com

DPC Assures Full Cooperation In Maintaining Peace During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

DPC assures full cooperation in maintaining peace during Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Peace Committee (DPC) assured full cooperation to district administration for maintaining exemplary peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DPC meeting led by DC Ali Shahzad and CPO Munir Masud Marth was held here on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that all arrangements had been finalized regarding Muharram.

He said the role of DPC members in maintaining peace was very important. Ali Shahzad said that it was dire need to create unity among our ranks.

He said the government was fully alert to avert any conspiracy.

Better cleanliness arrangements would be ensured on the eve of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said there would be no compromise on quality of uplift projects. The committee urged the members to cooperate regarding vaccination as country was facing fourth wave of coronavirus.

CPO Munir Masud Marth said that home work has been completed to maintain law & order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

On this occasion, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Prof Mazhar Gilani, Allama Ahmad Hanif Jalandhri and others were present.

Related Topics

Alert All Government Unity Foods Limited Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

11 minutes ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

16 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

28 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

47 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

58 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.