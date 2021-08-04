DPC assures full cooperation in maintaining peace during Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The District Peace Committee (DPC) assured full cooperation to district administration for maintaining exemplary peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The DPC meeting led by DC Ali Shahzad and CPO Munir Masud Marth was held here on Wednesday. Speaking on this occasion, the DC said that all arrangements had been finalized regarding Muharram.

He said the role of DPC members in maintaining peace was very important. Ali Shahzad said that it was dire need to create unity among our ranks.

He said the government was fully alert to avert any conspiracy.

Better cleanliness arrangements would be ensured on the eve of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said there would be no compromise on quality of uplift projects. The committee urged the members to cooperate regarding vaccination as country was facing fourth wave of coronavirus.

CPO Munir Masud Marth said that home work has been completed to maintain law & order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

On this occasion, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Prof Mazhar Gilani, Allama Ahmad Hanif Jalandhri and others were present.