DPC Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman District Price Control Committee, Rana Muhammad Afzal (MPA) Thursday said the prices of food items should be fixed in a transparent manner keeping in view the ground realities, while their sale should be ensured at fixed rates to ensure supply to consumers at controlled rates.

He said that foolproof measures be taken to extend the benefits of subsidy given by the government on flour and ghee to the people.

He was chairing a meeting of District Price Control Committee Sialkot here which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Murtaza, Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Anam Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, DO Industries Rashida Batool, General Secretary Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Javed Haider, District Food Controller, Secretaries of Market Committees and representatives of traders.

DC Maisam Abbas said price control mechanisms will be made and prices of food items in the market will be reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner said that 28 Price Magistrates will upload their activities in real-time daily.

He informed that last month 28 cases were registered over profiteering, 50 persons were arrested under the Price Act, whereas fines of Rs. 24,11,824 were imposed on 1221 profiteers.

