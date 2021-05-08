DPC confirms 45 SI and promotes 32 ASIs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Police Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) Hazara division Saturday confirmed 45 Sub Inspectors (SI) and promoted 39 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of the region.

The promotion committee was chaired by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara division Mirvais Niaz while the District Police officers of Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi, Haripur Kashif Zulfiqar, SP Traffic Warden Abbottabad Qamar Hayat and other police officials were present.

The promotion committee following the departmental rules and regulation confirmed 45 cases of Sub Inspectors and also promoted 32 Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to SI.

The promoted police officers are performing duties at various stations of the division.

DIG Hazara while speaking on the occasion that the committee has promoted qualified and eligible police officers in a transparent way.

While congratulating the promoted police officers, the DIG said that it is hoped that these police officers would perform in a better way with religious zeal and fervor and raise the flag of the police force.