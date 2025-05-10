Open Menu

DPC Convenes To Review Officer Promotions In Islamabad Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DPC convenes to review officer promotions in Islamabad Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad to review the service records of police officers for promotion.

An official told APP on Saturday that the meeting was chaired by DIG Headquarters/Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, while AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani and other senior police officials were also present. The committee examined the service history of officers eligible for promotion to fill vacant posts.

He said that officers with good service records were recommended for promotion to IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

Notifications for promotion will be issued following the IGP’s approval.

IGP Rizvi said that promotion is the fundamental right of every police officer. “All officers who have passed the departmental promotion courses will be promoted according to seniority against the available vacant seats,” he stated.

IG further said he would personally rank the promoted officers during a formal ceremony, in which their families would also be specially invited. “Welfare of the police force is among my top priorities,” he maintained.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

29 seconds ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

34 minutes ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

54 minutes ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

1 hour ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

2 hours ago
 Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

2 hours ago
vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

4 hours ago
 Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's D ..

Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan