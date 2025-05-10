DPC Convenes To Review Officer Promotions In Islamabad Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad to review the service records of police officers for promotion.
An official told APP on Saturday that the meeting was chaired by DIG Headquarters/Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, while AIG Establishment Abdul Haq Umrani and other senior police officials were also present. The committee examined the service history of officers eligible for promotion to fill vacant posts.
He said that officers with good service records were recommended for promotion to IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.
Notifications for promotion will be issued following the IGP’s approval.
IGP Rizvi said that promotion is the fundamental right of every police officer. “All officers who have passed the departmental promotion courses will be promoted according to seniority against the available vacant seats,” he stated.
IG further said he would personally rank the promoted officers during a formal ceremony, in which their families would also be specially invited. “Welfare of the police force is among my top priorities,” he maintained.
/APP-rzr-mkz
