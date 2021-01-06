UrduPoint.com
DPC Directed To Promote Tolerance, Harmony In Society

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:04 PM

DPC directed to promote tolerance, harmony in society

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the District Peace Committee (DPC) to play its dynamic role in promotion of religious tolerance, peace, harmony and love in the society so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the District Peace Committee (DPC) to play its dynamic role in promotion of religious tolerance, peace, harmony and love in the society so that nefarious designs of the miscreants could be foiled.

He was addressing the DPC meeting here on Wednesday where Molana Muhammad Yousuf Anwar, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizwi, Allama Riaz Kharal, Syed Jaffar Naqvi, Dr. Iftikhar Naqvi and other religious scholars were also present.

He said that religious scholars of all schools of thought in Faisalabad division were united and they should promote religious tolerance. They should also convince the people especially in the gatherings of Jumahtul-Mubarak for adoption of coronavirus SOPs.

He said that he would maintain close contact with the religious scholars and their suggestions would be welcomed always for establishment of peace in Faisalabad.

Later, special prayers were also offered for development and prosperity of the country.

