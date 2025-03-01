Open Menu

DPC Discusses Steps To Maintain Intersect Harmony During Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) An important meeting of the District Peace Committee (DPC) was held at DC Office with Add'l Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Hassan Tariq.

The meeting discussed the steps being taken to maintain peace and harmony among the religious schools of thought.

According to the details, the meeting was attended by a number of scholars, and discussed the issues faced during the holy month of Ramadan. The scholars said that the role of the peace committee is very important during the holy month of Ramadan. The rush in mosques increases during Taraweeh and prayers, due to which citizens have to face difficulties. In this regard, the duty of SHOs should be made for security, while security should be further tightened during Iftar time and Friday prayers to avoid any untoward incident. Concern was also expressed in the meeting over false and baseless news spread on social media.

The scholars said that such fake news fuels sectarianism, so they should avoid spreading it.

ADCG Hassan Tariq said that the district administration will fully cooperate with the scholars and all possible steps will be taken during Ramadan. He directed that as soon as any news that can give rise to sectarianism comes out on social media, it should be immediately investigated and reported to the police and an immediate response should be given.

He further said that keeping in mind the sanctity of Ramadan, all schools of thought should work together to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.

"We are with you, and expect the support from the scholars to the district administration so that peace and order can be maintained during Ramadan", he said.

