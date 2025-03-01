DPC Discusses Steps To Maintain Intersect Harmony During Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) An important meeting of the District Peace Committee (DPC) was held at DC Office with Add'l Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Hassan Tariq.
The meeting discussed the steps being taken to maintain peace and harmony among the religious schools of thought.
According to the details, the meeting was attended by a number of scholars, and discussed the issues faced during the holy month of Ramadan. The scholars said that the role of the peace committee is very important during the holy month of Ramadan. The rush in mosques increases during Taraweeh and prayers, due to which citizens have to face difficulties. In this regard, the duty of SHOs should be made for security, while security should be further tightened during Iftar time and Friday prayers to avoid any untoward incident. Concern was also expressed in the meeting over false and baseless news spread on social media.
The scholars said that such fake news fuels sectarianism, so they should avoid spreading it.
ADCG Hassan Tariq said that the district administration will fully cooperate with the scholars and all possible steps will be taken during Ramadan. He directed that as soon as any news that can give rise to sectarianism comes out on social media, it should be immediately investigated and reported to the police and an immediate response should be given.
He further said that keeping in mind the sanctity of Ramadan, all schools of thought should work together to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.
"We are with you, and expect the support from the scholars to the district administration so that peace and order can be maintained during Ramadan", he said.
Recent Stories
Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad on March 36 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests ETPB official, takes physical remand in Rs. 3 mln fraud case6 minutes ago
-
DPC discusses steps to maintain intersect harmony during Ramadan7 minutes ago
-
Ramadan Bazaars activated in Rawalpindi7 minutes ago
-
Grief prevails in Akora Khattak after suicide blast as police expand investigation17 minutes ago
-
Rain, snowfall welcome Ramazan, comfortable weather predicts from March 2-347 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2700 litres adulterated milk57 minutes ago
-
Dumper-Rickshaw crash in Karachi, one killed, 2 injured1 hour ago
-
Two accused apprehended,stolen goods recovered1 hour ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness measures in city2 hours ago
-
DC visits Nigehbaan Sweet Home in DIKhan2 hours ago
-
Chairman Kashmir Council-EU urges action against India's drone-based human rights abuses2 hours ago