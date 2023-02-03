DPC expresses resolve to forge unity in society

The District Peace Committee (DPC), Multan on Friday expressed its resolve to forge unity in society, particularly in the current troublesome situation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The District Peace Committee (DPC), Multan on Friday expressed its resolve to forge unity in society, particularly in the current troublesome situation.

The committee, during its meeting held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo, strongly condemned the recent wave of terrorist attacks in different parts of the country.

Scholars hailing from different schools of thought, and representatives of business community, and social society attended the meeting.

Laying stress on unity among people in the current situation, the DC said it's indispensable to deal with evil forces.

He said the Punjab government had taken concrete steps to crush terrorism.

He appealed to scholars to instill peace, tolerance, and brotherhood into the masses through Islamic teachings. He sought their full support for achieving the needful.

Mufti Muhammad Usman, Mazhar Gilani, Asghar Naqvi, Allama Anwar Haq Mujahid, Maulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, and others were present on the occasion.