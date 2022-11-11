UrduPoint.com

DPC Meeting For Prison Department's Head Warders, Warder Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DPC meeting for prison department's head warders, warder held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting led by Deputy Inspector General Police Prisons Multan and Dera Region Mohsin Rafiq Chaudhary was held here on Friday.

Deputy Secretary Prisons Punjab Sharjeel Hafeez Wattoo, Superintendent Central Jail Multan Shahram Touqeer Khan and Superintendent District Jail Muzaffargarh Amir Umar Qureshi participated.

Recommendations were made for promotion from Head Warder (BPS-09) to Chief Ward (BPS-11) and from Warder (BPS-07) to Head Warder (BPS-09) in the DPC meeting.

In Dera Ghazi Khan region, 2 in Multan region, 6 head warders have been promoted to the post of chief warder, inDera Ghazi Khan region, 42 warders have been promoted to the post of head warder. Mohsin Rafiq Chaudhary while congratulating the promoted staff said that their responsibilities have also increased.

He advised them to perform their duties more diligently and diligently.

