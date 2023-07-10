DPC meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A meeting of the District Peace Committee (DPC) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali at his office here on Monday.

The District Police Officer DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran and members of DPC participated in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) said that the district administration and police were alert to ensure peace in Muharram-ul-Haram.

DPO Kamran said security and cleanliness of the routes of Muharram processions besides other arrangements will be ensured during Muharram.

The religious scholar said that they will cooperate with the administration in maintaining peace in the district.

Anjuman Tajiran President Nasir Mehmood Sehgal said that traders would cooperate with regard to closure of markets on the routes of mourning processions during Muharram.