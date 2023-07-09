Open Menu

DPC Meeting To Maintain Law & Order During Muharram

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2023

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Representatives of local communities, traders and religious scholars on Sunday assured the civil administration that they will try to maintain peace and harmony during the mourning month of Muharram-Ul-Haram.

Members of various schools of thought said differences of opinion should not translate into hate speech.

They were speaking at a meeting of the District Peace Committee, took place in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner Office Attock which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam, assistant commissioners from the tehsils, and religious scholars from all over the district prominent among the participants Peer Saadat Ali Shah, Mulana Sher Zaman.

Mulana Mehmood Ul Hassan, Syed Waqar Naqvi, Aftab HUssain Haideri were also attended the meeting.

Addressing to the participants, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that the district administration was actively working in partnership with religious scholars and relevant departments to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram-Ul-Haram.

