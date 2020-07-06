DPC of education department to meet on Aug 10

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education Department has decided to convene meeting of Departmental Promotional Committee (DPC) on August 10 to discuss promotion of ministerial staff in next grades.

The concerned departments had been directed to complete working papers of employees awaiting promotion with proposals and recommendations.

The meeting would discuss and approve promotion of ministerial staff, junior clerks and store keepers.

Meanwhile, KP government had posted Superintending Engineer Public Health Engineering Swat Circle, Abdul Latif as Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering Department replacing Engineer, Khan Zab who had been posted as Chief Engineer Sector Reforms Unit.