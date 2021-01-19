UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPC Promotes 9 ASIs, 34 HCs Of Shaheed Benazirabad Range

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 08:29 PM

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Shaheed Benazirabad Police Range Tuesday promoted 9 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 34 Senior Head Constables into upper grade

NAWABSHAH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Shaheed Benazirabad Police Range Tuesday promoted 9 Assistant Sub Inspectors and 34 Senior Head Constables into upper grade.

The committee with the Deputy Inspector General Police Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh in the chair considered the promotion of senior Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) and Head Constables of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze here.

The DPC, after considering the performance of senior Assistant Sub Inspectors, approved the promotion of 9 ASIs to the next post of Sub-Inspector while 34 Senior Head Constable were also promoted as ASI.

The committee also confirmed 42 Assistant Sub Inspectors and included them in the list. Later, Deputy Inspector General Police Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh also chaired the 13th meeting of Welfare Committee which approved 93 cases for immediate relief incurring over Rs.3.441 million on account of retirement and marriage grants.

The approved 93 cases include two cases of immediate grant of Rs.one lac each, 55 cases of retirement grant incurring Rs.15,41,120 and 36 cases of marriage grant incurring Rs. 1.8 million.

