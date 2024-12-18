Open Menu

DPC Recommends Promotions For Ministerial Staff Of ICT Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

DPC recommends promotions for ministerial staff of ICT Police

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Islamabad Police convened on Wednesday at the Central Police Office(CPO) to review and recommend promotions for ministerial staff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024)

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was chaired by DIG Headquarters Muhammad Jawad Tariq and attended by AIG Establishment Abdul Haque Umrani, AIG Investigation Inayat Ali Shah and other senior police officers.

He said during the meeting, the Promotion Committee reviewed the service records of ministerial staff for the vacant seats.

The committee recommended the promotions of ministerial staff with good records to IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. After approval the notifications of promotion will be issued.

IG Rizvi said that promotion is a fundamental right of every police officer. All officers who have passed the departmental promotion courses will be promoted according to their seniority to vacant seats. He further said that the welfare of the police force is my top priority.

