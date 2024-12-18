DPC Recommends Promotions For Ministerial Staff Of ICT Police
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Islamabad Police convened on Wednesday at the Central Police Office(CPO) to review and recommend promotions for ministerial staff
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of Islamabad Police convened on Wednesday at the Central Police Office(CPO) to review and recommend promotions for ministerial staff.
A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was chaired by DIG Headquarters Muhammad Jawad Tariq and attended by AIG Establishment Abdul Haque Umrani, AIG Investigation Inayat Ali Shah and other senior police officers.
He said during the meeting, the Promotion Committee reviewed the service records of ministerial staff for the vacant seats.
The committee recommended the promotions of ministerial staff with good records to IG Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. After approval the notifications of promotion will be issued.
IG Rizvi said that promotion is a fundamental right of every police officer. All officers who have passed the departmental promotion courses will be promoted according to their seniority to vacant seats. He further said that the welfare of the police force is my top priority.
Recent Stories
Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers
AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..
Police organizes blood donation camp for children
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024
Motorways closed at various points due to fog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA2 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer2 minutes ago
-
Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers2 minutes ago
-
Police organizes blood donation camp for children24 minutes ago
-
2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered24 minutes ago
-
Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakistan24 minutes ago
-
Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 202416 minutes ago
-
Motorways closed at various points due to fog16 minutes ago
-
509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 1916 minutes ago
-
Two-day safety training at LESCO Regional Training Center ends11 minutes ago
-
FDA promotes three employees11 minutes ago