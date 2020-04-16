DPC to play role in implementing lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : District Peace Committee (DPC) will play its pivotal role in ensuring complete implementation on lockdown in the district.

The DPC pledged this after an important meeting held here Thursday which was presided over by ADC(G) Mian Rafiq Ehsan.

Presidednt District Bar Association (DBA) Syed Ali Najam Gillani and Chairman District Peace Committee (DPC) Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema also attended the meeting.

Mian Rafiq Ehsan said that people must follow the government instructions regarding preventive measures against coronavirus by staying at homes.

The DPC sought the role of local ulema belonging to all schools of thought in motivating people to say prayers at homes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.