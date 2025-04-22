Open Menu

DPC To Review Promotion Of 52 Punjab Prisons Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) On the directive of the Secretary Home Punjab, a key meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) would be held on April 25 to review the promotion cases of 52 officers from the Prisons Department.

According to the spokesperson here on Tuesday, the cases of promotion for 49 assistant superintendents of jail in Punjab to the post of deputy superintendent of jail will be discussed in the meeting. The promotion of three female assistant superintendents to deputy superintendents will also be considered, along with the promotion of 3 psychologists.

In total, 52 officers from the Prisons Department will be promoted from grade 16 to grade 17.

The meeting will be chaired by the additional secretary Prisons, and the IG Prisons and additional secretary regulation will also be in attendance. According to the spokesperson, the department was promoting officers to senior scale posts on merit and eligible officers were being promoted in a timely manner under the rules, in line with government policy.

