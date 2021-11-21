UrduPoint.com

DPCC Re-fixes Rates Of Commodities

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 10:50 PM

DPCC re-fixes rates of commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :District Price Control Committee (DPCC) has re-fixed wholesale and retail prices of various daily use commodities.

Chairing the DPCC meeting, Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad said that price of besan (gram powder) was reduced up to Rs.3 and now it would be sold at Rs.122 per kg in wholesale and at Rs.128 per kg in retail.

Similarly, gram white (big) will be sold at Rs 175 per kg and Rs 182 per kg, white gram (small) at Rs.155 and Rs 161 per kg, black gram (big) at Rs 116 and Rs 122 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 111 and Rs 116 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs 121 and Rs 127 per kg, gram pulses (small) at Rs 116 and Rs 122 per kg, Maash pulses (imported, washed) at Rs 229 and Rs 236 per kg, Maash pulses (imported unwashed) at Rs 211 and Rs 218 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs 167 and Rs 173 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs 182 and 188 per kg, rice super basmati (old) at Rs 128 and Rs 134 per kg, rice ari at Rs 55 per kg, milk at Rs 95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 100 per kg, meat at Rs 950, beef at Rs.

450 per kg, Roti (100 gram weight) at Rs. 7.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be issued on daily basis after auction whereas the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 a.m. daily, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates were active to ensure price mechanism and strict action would be taken against overcharging and profiteering.

He also asked the consumers to get their complaints registered through toll free number 080002345 if they found profiteering at any shop. Their complaints would be resolved quickly, he concluded.

Related Topics

Price Market Weight

Recent Stories

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Ol ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Olympic Committee

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered ..

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and Int ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.