DPCC re-fixes wholesale, retail prices of commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :District Price Control Committee (DPCC) in its meeting here on Thursday re-fixed wholesale and retail prices of various daily use commodities.

Reviewing current market prices of various kitchen items and fluctuations in their availability rates, new prices for general markets were unanimously re-fixed.

According to detailed, the basin (gram powder) will be sold at Rs.125 per kilogram (kg) in wholesale while its retail price will be Rs.130 per kg. Similarly, white grams (big) Rs.170 per kg and Rs.175 per kg respectively whereas white grams (small) at Rs.150 and Rs.155 per kg, black grams (big) at Rs.117 and Rs.123 per kg, black grams (small) at Rs.113 and Rs.118 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.120 and Rs.125 per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs.116 and Rs.120 per kg, maash pulses (imported, washed) Rs.230 and Rs.235 per kg, maash pulses (imported, unwashed) at Rs.205 and Rs.210 per kg, masoor (lentil) pulses at Rs.

160 and Rs.165 per kg, masoor (lentil) pulses at Rs.178 and Rs.184 per kg. Rice super basmati (new) at Rs.110 and Rs.115 per kg, rice super basmati (old) at Rs.115 and Rs.120 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.60 per kg, milk at Rs.95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs.100 per kg, mutton at Rs 950, beef Rs.450 per kg, Roti (100 grams weight) at Rs.7.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be fixed on daily basis after auction of these commodities in the market while rate list of poultry items will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 a.m. daily.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that price control magistrates were active in the district to check availability of daily use commodities on fixed prices and profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand.

He asked the consumers to get their complaints registered against overcharging at toll free number 08000-2345 and it would be resolved quickly.