DPC’s meeting held

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) here on Monday was held at deputy commissioner office and discussed inter-faith harmony and maintaining of peace in district.

The members also pointed out elements which were disturbing inter-faith harmony in the region.

The meeting urged the people to remain peaceful and cooperate with district administration to maintain peace in the region.

