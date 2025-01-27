DPC’s Meeting Held
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The meeting of District Peace Committee (DPC) here on Monday was held at deputy commissioner office and discussed inter-faith harmony and maintaining of peace in district.
The members also pointed out elements which were disturbing inter-faith harmony in the region.
The meeting urged the people to remain peaceful and cooperate with district administration to maintain peace in the region.
APP/saf/378
