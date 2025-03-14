Open Menu

DPD Distributes Relief Cheques Among Police Personnel

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2025 | 11:50 AM

DPD distributes relief cheques among police personnel

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General, Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed, District Police Officer Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan distributed relief cheques worth Rs 4.5 million approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Welfare Fund among the police personnel.

The cheques provided under the Police Welfare Fund included medical expenses, dowry fund and scholarships for the children of police personnel.

The DPO said that injustice and corruption would not be allowed to be done to any police personnel and transparency would be ensured at all costs.

The welfare of police personnel was our top priority, he said, adding that all possible steps were being taken in that regard.

He urged the police force personnel to perform their duties honestly and conscientiously, and all available resources were being utilized for their welfare.

APP/azq/378

