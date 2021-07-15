UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPDC Approves 24 Commercial Buildings' Designs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

DPDC approves 24 commercial buildings' designs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :District Planning & Design Committee (DPDC) has approved designs of 24 commercial buildings here on Thursday.

DPDC meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad was held in which officials from metropolitan Corporation, MDA, traffic police, environment, education and health departments were present.

The commercial buildings maps which were approved included private hospitals, petrol pumps and marriage halls.

The approval of four commercial buildings was deferred due to some objections.

DC said that it was dire need to enhance the set back area of the commercial buildings keeping in view the increasing traffic in the city.

He directed officials to prepare site development plan for towns situated in Tehsil councils.

Ali Shahzad said that it was need to build agriculture, residential, trade and industrial zones in rural areas. Muncipal Officer planning Muhammad Saleem briefed the meeting.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Education Agriculture Marriage Traffic SITE From

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

42 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

54 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

1 hour ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.