DPDC approves 24 commercial buildings' designs

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :District Planning & Design Committee (DPDC) has approved designs of 24 commercial buildings here on Thursday.

DPDC meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad was held in which officials from metropolitan Corporation, MDA, traffic police, environment, education and health departments were present.

The commercial buildings maps which were approved included private hospitals, petrol pumps and marriage halls.

The approval of four commercial buildings was deferred due to some objections.

DC said that it was dire need to enhance the set back area of the commercial buildings keeping in view the increasing traffic in the city.

He directed officials to prepare site development plan for towns situated in Tehsil councils.

Ali Shahzad said that it was need to build agriculture, residential, trade and industrial zones in rural areas. Muncipal Officer planning Muhammad Saleem briefed the meeting.