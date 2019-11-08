DPDC revised minimum area of commercial buildings to setup Schools, Colleges, Clinics, Hospitals

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :District Planning and Design Committee (DPDC) has revised minimum land limit for establishment of commercial buildings of Schools, Colleges, Hospitals and petrol pumps.

A total 53 cases of commercial buildings were presented in the committee including 40 cases of schools and colleges, 9 cases of Hospitals and Clinics, 3 cases of Petrol Pumps and one case of Auto Workshop in different areas of district.

The Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal chaired the meeting and also taken new decisions for construction of Schools, colleges and hospitals' buildings. Under new decisions sufficient lands should be available for establishment of commercial buildings, after considering the population of rural and urban areas.

The meeting decided that four kanal land was required for construction of private Inter college building and five kanal for Degree college.

A minimum two kanal area was required for construction of Private school in those areas where Rs 0.7 million per Marla rate has been declared.

The DPDC has also decided that 5 Marla area was compulsory to setup a Dispensary, 5 Marla for private clinic with outdoor facilities, 10 Marla for minimum 5-bed hospital, 1 Kanal land for 10-bed, 2 Kanal for 20-bed and 4 kanal for 40-bed hospital.

The meeting also decided that strict action would be launched against construction of commercial units without approved building plan.

The Commissioner said that incumbent government was striving hard to provide best medical and educational facilities among masses and no compromise would be tolerated in this regard.