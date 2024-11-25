DPEC meeting held to strategize upcoming polio campaign in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The District Polio Eradication Committee (DPEC) convened a meeting to discuss strategies for the upcoming polio campaign, scheduled from December 16 to 22, 2024.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Yousif Shaikh and attended by SSP Faisal Bashir Memon, District Health Officer (DHO) Pir Ghulam Hussain and other officials from across the district.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the meeting aimed to devise an effective strategy for the upcoming polio campaign and the mid-campaign review.

Officials from the health, police, education, social welfare and other departments participated in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed all departments to collaborate closely and raise awareness among the public to ensure the campaign's success.

SSP Faisal Bashir Memon assured stringent security measures during the campaign, while DHO Pir Ghulam Hussain highlighted the readiness of healthcare staff and the availability of vaccines.

The meeting featured a detailed discussion on measures to eradicate polio and protect children from the disease. Officials pledged full cooperation to resolve any challenges during the campaign, demonstrating their commitment to achieve a polio-free district.