DPI launches inquiry against 28 teachers getting BISP assistance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) launched an inquiry against 28 headmasters and schools teachers for receiving Benazir Income Support Programme assistance.

Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) Elementary education Punjab, has initiated a three member inquiry committee, headed by Aizaz Ahmed Joyia, to hold inquiry against those who teachers who received BISP assistance.

Joyia sought initial report from Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education, Syed Kousar Hussain Shah, official sources informed APP.

He informed that the inquiry has been initiated against teachers including Najma Naheed, Taaj Wali, Mushtaq Ahmed, Muhammad Amjid, Akhtar Hussain, Abid Hussain, Muhammad Bota, Arif Ali, Muhammad Subtain, Tahir Sajjad, Ghulam Qasim, Zia ul Hassan, Perveze Akhtar, Shoukat Ali Qureshi, Nadia Riaz, Shahid Fareed, Fiaz Hussain, Abdur Raheem, Kashif Abbas, Riaz Hussain Qamar, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Ismeel and Abdul Hameed.

After inquiry, those who prove guilty would face action under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) act, he said.