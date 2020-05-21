UrduPoint.com
DPI Seeks Action Report Against Defaulter School From CEO Education

Director Public Instruction (DPI) Punjab reminded CEO District Education Authority(DEA) to submit report on action taken against eight defaulter schools during his surprise visit on March 6 this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Director Public Instruction (DPI) Punjab reminded CEO District education Authority(DEA) to submit report on action taken against eight defaulter schools during his surprise visit on March 6 this year.

In a reminder DPI(SE), Syed Mumtaz Hussain Shah on Thursday, asked DEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Riaz Khan Baloch to submit action report against eight defaulter schools.

The schools included : GMA Jinnah H/S, GGHS Mohallah Dograan, GGHS 5 Faiz, GHS, Basiti Malook, Govt Muslim H/S, Govt Girls Muslim H/S, GGHSC, Piran Ghaib and GHS, Piran Ghaib.

The DPI directed once again CEO District Education authority to take action against the school and submit report withing three days to him.

