DPI seeks action report against defaulter school from CEO education

(@FahadShabbir)

Director Public Instruction (DPI) Punjab reminded CEO District Education Authority(DEA) to submit report on action taken against eight defaulter schools during his surprise visit on March 6 this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Director Public Instruction (DPI) Punjab reminded CEO District education Authority(DEA) to submit report on action taken against eight defaulter schools during his surprise visit on March 6 this year.

In a reminder DPI(SE), Syed Mumtaz Hussain Shah on Thursday, asked DEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Riaz Khan Baloch to submit action report against eight defaulter schools.

The schools included : GMA Jinnah H/S, GGHS Mohallah Dograan, GGHS 5 Faiz, GHS, Basiti Malook, Govt Muslim H/S, Govt Girls Muslim H/S, GGHSC, Piran Ghaib and GHS, Piran Ghaib.

The DPI directed once again CEO District Education authority to take action against the school and submit report withing three days to him.