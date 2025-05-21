DPM, Afghan Acting FM Agree To Work Together On Mutual Interests
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday met with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Beijing.
During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to work together to advance mutual interests, including in the domains of trade, transit, connectivity and security, a DPM's Office news release said.
The two recalled DPM/FM’s recent visit to Kabul and welcomed positive momentum in bilateral ties, including enhanced diplomatic engagement, trade, and transit facilitation.
