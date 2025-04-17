DPM, Afghan minister reaffirm commitment to enhance cooperation

Afghan Acting Minister for Commerce and Industries Haji Nooruddin Azizin called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Afghan Acting Minister for Commerce and Industries Haji Nooruddin Azizin called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral ties.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in trade, transit, and regional connectivity. They also underlined the importance of maintaining high-level political engagement between the two neighbouring countries.