DPM Arrives In UK For Three Day Official Visit (Please Post On Web)

Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar arrived in the United Kingdom Saturday for his official visit from 17-19 August 2025 to meet Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, Lord Wajid Khan, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

According to the Foreign Office, focus of the visit is on strengthening Pakistan-UK ties, boosting cooperation in digital technology, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship, and enhanced cooperation with the Commonwealth.

British MPs, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of Pakistani Diaspora would also call on the Deputy Prime Minister.

At the Pakistan High Commission in London, the DPM would inaugurate pilot project by Punjab Land Record Authority and One Window Operation by IMPASS.

