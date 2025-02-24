Open Menu

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM Discuss Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 11:44 PM

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday held engaging discussion with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the banquet dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan in honour of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the accompanying delegation

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday held engaging discussion with Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the banquet dinner hosted by the President of Azerbaijan in honour of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the accompanying delegation.

They committed to further strengthen Pakistan-Azerbaijan ties and reinforce the deep bonds of friendship between the two nations by enhancing cooperation in trade, energy, defence, and regional connectivity.

Recent Stories

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

DPM, Azerbaijan's PM discuss ties

2 minutes ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

4 minutes ago
 Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

Farmer’s house robbed twice in a month

4 minutes ago
 SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in ar ..

SC adjourns appeals against civilians trials in army courts

4 minutes ago
 'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as lat ..

'Monster Hunter' on prowl for new audiences as latest game drops

4 minutes ago
 IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing ..

IHC achieves landmark growth in 2024, reinforcing Its position as global investm ..

15 minutes ago
Division bench's order challenged in deputy regist ..

Division bench's order challenged in deputy registrar contempt case

4 minutes ago
 Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariff ..

Apple says to invest $500 bn in US as Trump tariffs bite

4 minutes ago
 LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Mina ..

LHC upholds objection to PTI’s petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

4 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

Anti-encroachment operation intensified in Multan

11 minutes ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

Murder suspect arrested in Muzaffargarh

12 minutes ago
 Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan

Punjab govt revises schools timing for Ramadan

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan