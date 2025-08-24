Open Menu

DPM, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Review Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Sunday called on Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh in Dhaka and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The discussion covered revival of old connections between the two countries, promoting youth linkages, enhancing connectivity, and augmenting trade and economic cooperation.

The recent developments in the region and the prospects of regional cooperation were also discussed.

The DPM/FM conveyed the Prime Minister’s greetings for the Chief Adviser. He apprised the Chief Adviser of his engagements in Dhaka and the key outcomes of his visit. He also thanked the Chief Adviser for the excellent visit arrangements and the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the course of visit.

