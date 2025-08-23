Open Menu

DPM, Bangladesh's NCP Delegation Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DPM, Bangladesh's NCP delegation discuss bilateral ties

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday here received a delegation of National Citizen Party (NCP) led by Akhtar Hossain.

During the discussion, DPM/FM appreciated the NCP leadership’s vision for reform and social justice.

He emphasized the need for greater interaction between the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

For their part, the delegation members apprised the DPM/FM of different facets of countrywide political mobilization in 2024. The two sides also discussed possibilities to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the days ahead.

Recent Stories

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mon ..

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..

2 minutes ago
 Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

51 minutes ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

53 minutes ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

1 hour ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

1 hour ago
 Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

2 hours ago
 GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount El ..

GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe

2 hours ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan