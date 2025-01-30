Open Menu

DPM Chairs 2nd Meeting To Prepare Comprehensive Roadmap For Enhancing Pak-Turkiye Economic Ties

January 30, 2025

DPM chairs 2nd meeting to prepare comprehensive roadmap for enhancing Pak-Turkiye economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday chaired the 2nd meeting to prepare a comprehensive road map for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Power, food Security, Petroleum, SAPM on Foreign Affairs, Coordinator to PM on Health and Federal Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Communication, Industries, Food Security and other officials, a DPM's office news release said.

The DPM reviewed progress on completed and ongoing initiatives under Strategic Economic Framework 2020-24, and discussed preparation for the meetings of nine Joint Working Groups and Pakistan–Türkiye business Forum to be organized on the sidelines of 7th Session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), which will be held in Islamabad.

