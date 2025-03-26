Open Menu

DPM Chairs Body Meeting To Ensure Stability Of Urea Market Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DPM chairs body meeting to ensure stability of urea market prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the committee to ensure stability of urea prices in the market.

The meeting was attended by Ministers for Petroleum & National food Security, SAPM Mr Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries of Ministries of Petroleum & Industries, and senior officials from the relevant departments, a DPM's Office news release said.

The committee expressed satisfaction at the stock position of urea and the stability of its prices in the country. After detailed deliberations, the committee decided to extend gas supply to the urea sector for three months—uptil June 30, 2025—to ensure continued availability.

Recent Stories

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

11 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

11 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

26 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

41 minutes ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

1 hour ago
DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

3 hours ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan