DPM Chairs Body Meeting To Ensure Stability Of Urea Market Prices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the committee to ensure stability of urea prices in the market.
The meeting was attended by Ministers for Petroleum & National food Security, SAPM Mr Tariq Bajwa, Federal Secretaries of Ministries of Petroleum & Industries, and senior officials from the relevant departments, a DPM's Office news release said.
The committee expressed satisfaction at the stock position of urea and the stability of its prices in the country. After detailed deliberations, the committee decided to extend gas supply to the urea sector for three months—uptil June 30, 2025—to ensure continued availability.
