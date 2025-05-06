- Home
DPM Chairs CCoGCT Meeting; Recommends Key Agreements In Energy & Maritime Sectors For Cabinet’s Approval
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions (CCoGCT), recommending key agreements in the energy
and maritime sectors for Cabinet’s approval.
These agreements would further advance Pakistan's economic momentum and regional integration, by unlocking substantial foreign investment and deepening strategic partnerships, a DPM's Office news release said.
