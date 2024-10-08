DPM Chairs Medical Education Committee Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 10:42 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday chaired the 3rd meeting of the medical education committee
“The government is fully committed to ensure standardized & uniform medical education. The committee underscored that major reforms will be made to improve medical education in the country,” a post on X said.
