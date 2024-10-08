DPM chairs medical education committee meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday chaired the 3rd meeting of the medical education committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday chaired the 3rd meeting of the medical education committee.

“The government is fully committed to ensure standardized & uniform medical education. The committee underscored that major reforms will be made to improve medical education in the country,” a post on X said.