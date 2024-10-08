Open Menu

DPM Chairs Medical Education Committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 10:42 PM

DPM chairs medical education committee meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday chaired the 3rd meeting of the medical education committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday chaired the 3rd meeting of the medical education committee.

“The government is fully committed to ensure standardized & uniform medical education. The committee underscored that major reforms will be made to improve medical education in the country,” a post on X said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Ishaq Dar Post Government

Recent Stories

Kamala Harris takes narrow lead over Donald Trump ..

Kamala Harris takes narrow lead over Donald Trump in US presidential race: new p ..

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia's aid to Pakistan reaches $12.75 bln, ..

Saudi Arabia's aid to Pakistan reaches $12.75 bln, supporting 247 development pr ..

15 minutes ago
 Civil society condemns attack on Chinese citizens ..

Civil society condemns attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi

15 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

33 minutes ago
 Sparks fly as Orban berates EU 'elites' in parliam ..

Sparks fly as Orban berates EU 'elites' in parliament trip

15 minutes ago
 Dy PM lauds KSrelief’s vital role in delivering ..

Dy PM lauds KSrelief’s vital role in delivering humanitarian assistance

15 minutes ago
IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke

IGP visits Chinese Consulate Lahore, meets Zhao Ke

33 minutes ago
 Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kach ..

Two dacoits killed during police operation in Kacha area

17 minutes ago
 Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts ..

Youth awareness pivotal on mercury hazards impacts: Dr Shazia

17 minutes ago
 GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage proje ..

GB CM expresses concern over delay in sewage project

17 minutes ago
 Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers nette ..

Two abducted persons recovered, 3 kidnappers netted

17 minutes ago
 CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens

CCPO holds meeting on security of Chinese citizens

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan