DPM chairs meeting on IT & Telecom reforms aimed at boosting digital economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday chaired a meeting on Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT & Telecom) Reforms.

During the meeting, discussions focused on advancing IT sector reforms aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure, promoting innovation, and creating an enabling environment to attract investment & boost Pakistan’s digital economy, a DPM's Office news release said.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary IT, DG SIFC, and representatives from board of Investment (BoI), Ministry of Commerce and other relevant departments.