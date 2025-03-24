Open Menu

DPM Chairs Meeting On Relations With Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM

DPM chairs meeting on relations with Afghanistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on relations with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on relations with Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, provided a detailed briefing on his recent visit to Kabul, highlighting key engagements with Afghan authorities and discussions on bilateral cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue with the interim Afghan government to address Pakistan’s concerns and promote bilateral relations. Foreign Secretary and other senior officials of the Foreign Ministry also attended the meeting.

Recent Stories

Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB

Aseefa resolves to eliminate TB

8 minutes ago
 Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan

Ambassador Sadiq visits Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noo ..

Belarus' presidential inauguration to begin at noon on 25 March

17 minutes ago
 Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic tie ..

Zimbabwean envoy for strong bilateral economic ties

14 minutes ago
 Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agre ..

Turkiye, Danish envoys call on Musadik Malik, agree on collaboration in forestry ..

14 minutes ago
 Passerby killed due to firing between two groups

Passerby killed due to firing between two groups

17 minutes ago
PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together ..

PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture

6 minutes ago
 Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X

Carey, Linde picked as replacements in PSL X

6 minutes ago
 Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations

Three LPG shops sealed for SOP violations

6 minutes ago
 Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Med ..

Diriyah Art Futures announces first Mazra’ah Media Arts Residency Group

6 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance ..

Senate Committee for gearing up efforts to enhance exports on sustainable basis

6 minutes ago
 PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together ..

PM asks federal, provincial govts to work together to strengthen agriculture

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan