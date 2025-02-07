DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired third meeting to prepare a comprehensive road map for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

He reviewed progress made in meetings of Joint Working Groups and sectoral plans.

He also reviewed arrangements for Pakistan Turkiye business Forum, being held during a high level visit.

This meeting is part of preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), to be held in Islamabad soon.