Open Menu

DPM Chairs Meeting On Roadmap To Enhance Pakistan, Turkiye Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:55 PM

DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired third meeting to prepare a comprehensive road map for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday chaired third meeting to prepare a comprehensive road map for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

He reviewed progress made in meetings of Joint Working Groups and sectoral plans.

He also reviewed arrangements for Pakistan Turkiye business Forum, being held during a high level visit.

This meeting is part of preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), to be held in Islamabad soon.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

UAE strongly condemns shooting incident in Sweden

12 minutes ago
 SC judge urges institutions to utilize available r ..

SC judge urges institutions to utilize available resources to tackling climate c ..

2 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Ka ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms abiding support for Kashmir cause; inaugurates “Ka ..

2 minutes ago
 5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit fr ..

5.6 million people in UAE, 53 countries benefit from ERC's Ramadan charity progr ..

27 minutes ago
 DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, ..

DPM chairs meeting on roadmap to enhance Pakistan, Turkiye cooperation

2 minutes ago
 One killed, six injured in two different incidents ..

One killed, six injured in two different incidents in Karachi

2 minutes ago

Pakistan may and may not change squad for ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025

2 minutes ago
 AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 8

AJK Govt announces day of mourning on February 8

2 minutes ago
 Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's ..

Mass wedding ceremony in Jhang under CM Punjab's Dhi Rani program"

2 minutes ago
 SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Progra ..

SU ORIC hosts workshop on National Research Programme for Universities

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi com ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi commends Forces for killing 12 te ..

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take ..

Crackdown on price gouging, Kohat authorities take action against errant shopkee ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan