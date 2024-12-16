DPM chairs meeting on solarization of tubewells in Balochistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired the meeting of the Steering Committee on Solarization of Tubewells in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Monday chaired the meeting of the Steering Committee on Solarization of Tubewells in Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

The committee reviewed the solarization process and discussed third-party verification to ensure transparency and preventing reinstallation of terminated connections.

Chief Minister Balochistan appreciated the solarization project as one of the largest development projects in the province’s recent history.

The Deputy Prime Minister underlined the efficacy of the project stating that it would reduce line losses, curb electricity theft, improve energy efficiency, and boost agriculture in Balochistan.