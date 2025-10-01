DPM Chairs Meeting To Discuss Cooperation With Regional Countries
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review avenues for enhancing cooperation with regional countries.
In the meeting, the participants discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, commerce, connectivity, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.
The deputy prime minister underscored that Pakistan would continue to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation to advance regional development and collective well-being.
The meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Attorney General, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments.
Recent Stories
KSE-100 index hits record high, crosses 166,000 points
UAE-Malaysia CEPA enters into force
Japanese delegation commends Emirates National Schools’ excellence, global lea ..
Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite flop show
China expects tourism boom with National Day holiday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Palau on Independence Day
In presence of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs meeting of ..
Vivo V60 Now Available across Pakistan: Crafted for Stunning Wedding Portraits
Abu Dhabi to host European Arab Medical Congress October 9
SC Capital Partners, CapitaLand Investment launch GCC real estate industrial fun ..
UAE-Australia CEPA enters into force
AFC reveals nominees for 2025 men’s, women’s top player awards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body on Railways defers discussion on bill6 minutes ago
-
14 power thieves netted6 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held6 minutes ago
-
Tax return awareness seminar held6 minutes ago
-
DPM chairs meeting to discuss cooperation with regional countries6 minutes ago
-
Three persons injured in clash between rival groups6 minutes ago
-
3800 grams drugs, illegal weapons recovered in raid26 minutes ago
-
Teachers must prepare students to compete globally: Dr Asif26 minutes ago
-
OGDC announces gas, condensate discovery at Bitrism East-1 Well in Khairpur, Sindh36 minutes ago
-
GCWUS will respond ASIP 2025-2636 minutes ago
-
Four arrested with 257 kites36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan set to become South Asia’s leading tech industry hub, Says ASOCIO Chairman46 minutes ago