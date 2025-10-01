DPM chairs meeting to discuss cooperation with regional countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review avenues for enhancing cooperation with regional countries.

In the meeting, the participants discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, commerce, connectivity, energy, and people-to-people exchanges.

The deputy prime minister underscored that Pakistan would continue to pursue mutually beneficial cooperation to advance regional development and collective well-being.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Petroleum, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Attorney General, and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other relevant departments.